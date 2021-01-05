Nagaland reports more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases for 10th consecutive day

Nagaland for the 10th consecutive day on Tuesday reported more COVID-19 recoveries than fresh cases as 30 patients recuperated from the disease while two new infections pushed the coronavirus tally to 11,937, a health official said. The COVID-19 recovery rate in the state rose to an all-time high of 97.01 per cent from Sunday's 96.78 per cent, he said, adding that a total of 11,581 people have recovered from the disease.

''2 +ve cases of #COVID-19 have been detected today. Dimapur-1 Peren-1 each. Also 30 +ve patients have recovered.

Mokokchung-26, Kohima-3, Dimapur-1,'' Health Minister S Pangnyu Phom said in a tweet. The state now has 144 active COVID-19 cases with 73 cases in Dimapur district, followed by Kohima (50), Mokokchung (14), Peren (5), Mon (1) and Kiphire (1).

The COVID-19 death toll in the state is 79, of which 69 are due to contagion and 10 had comorbid conditions, said Director of Health and Family Welfare Department Dr Denis Hangsing in the daily COVID-19 bulletin. A total of 133 patients have migrated to other states, he said.

Dimapur district has the highest number of COVID-19 cases at 6,405, followed by Kohima (3,715), Mon (604), Peren (503), Tuensang (244), Mokokchung (179), Zunheboto (142), Phek (47), Kiphire (41), Wokha (39) and Longleng (18). Of the 11,937 COVID-19 cases, 4,876 are traced contacts, 4,657 are armed forces or security personnel, 1,837 returnees from other states and 567 frontline workers, he said.

Nagaland has tested a total of 1,21,009 samples for COVID-19 still date, including 72,556 through RT-PCR, 36,781 on TrueNat and 11,672 on Rapid Antigen Test, said the health official..