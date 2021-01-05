Left Menu
Mumbai: Dharavi records four new cases of COVID-19

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbais Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.Of the total number of cases reported from the locality so far, 3,492 have recovered from the infection, the official said.

With the addition of four new cases of COVID-19, the count of infections in Mumbai's Dharavi area reached 3,830 on Tuesday, a senior official from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation said. The slum-dominated area had reported five new COVID-19 cases on Monday.

Of the total number of cases reported from the locality so far, 3,492 have recovered from the infection, the official said. There are currently 26 active COVID-19 cases in the area, he added.

Spread over 2.5 sq km, Dharavi is considered as the largest slum in Asia with a population over 6.5 lakh..

