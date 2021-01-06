Left Menu
Development News Edition

Senegal imposes new state of emergency and curfew as COVID cases surge

Senegal President Macky Sall on Tuesday announced a new state of emergency in response to record cases of coronavirus sweeping parts of the West African nation. New cases rose by a record 240 on Dec. 26; on Dec. 29, seven deaths were reported, the second highest count yet. "This is a grave hour," Sall said on national television.

Reuters | Dakar | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:11 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:11 IST
Senegal imposes new state of emergency and curfew as COVID cases surge

Senegal President Macky Sall on Tuesday announced a new state of emergency in response to record cases of coronavirus sweeping parts of the West African nation. Starting Wednesday, a nighttime curfew will be enforced in the regions of Dakar and Thies, which Sall said are home to more than 90% of cases. Mask-wearing will be mandatory and large gatherings banned.

The new measures come six months after a first state of emergency was lifted in an attempt to bolster an economy hit hard by restrictions on movement during a first wave of the virus. Senegal has reported 19,964 COVID-19 infections and 428 coronavirus-related deaths since the pandemic began, according to data compiled by Reuters. New cases rose by a record 240 on Dec. 26; on Dec. 29, seven deaths were reported, the second highest count yet.

"This is a grave hour," Sall said on national television. "On the recommendation of the medical corps I decided to declare a state of emergency on two regions initially." Most of sub-Saharan Africa, including Senegal, has been spared the large-scale outbreaks seen in Europe and the United States. Scientists say that is due in part to younger populations and the quick way in which governments moved to contain the virus when it first arrived last year.

But a recent surge in many countries in West Africa has raised concerns that the spread could pick up as containment measures ease and cooler weather descends on a region where testing levels are some of the lowest in the world. Senegal's curfew will run from 2100 (GMT) to 0500. It is not clear if travel between the regions will be banned, as was the case during last year's state of emergency.

(Reporting By Diadie Ba Writing by Edward McAllister; Editing by Sam Holmes)

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazils economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank NDB because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, Chin...

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021