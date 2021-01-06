Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia to bring forward COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans

Australia will bring forward its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, health authorities said on Wednesday as the country seeks to contain fresh cases in its two largest cities. Australia has repeatedly resisted pressure to expedite its vaccination distribution timetable, citing low coronavirus cases in the country though new clusters in Sydney and Melbourne have sparked fears of a wider outbreak.

Reuters | Updated: 06-01-2021 05:20 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 05:20 IST
Australia to bring forward COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans

Australia will bring forward its COVID-19 vaccine rollout plans by two weeks to early March, health authorities said on Wednesday as the country seeks to contain fresh cases in its two largest cities.

Australia has repeatedly resisted pressure to expedite its vaccination distribution timetable, citing low coronavirus cases in the country though new clusters in Sydney and Melbourne have sparked fears of a wider outbreak. "As data and regulatory guidance have been provided, we have progressively been able to bring forward our provisional rollout from mid-year to the second quarter to late March and now early March," a spokesperson for Health Minister Greg Hunt said.

"We will continue to follow the safety and medical advice and will update our plans where new evidence or advice is available...our number one priority is safety," the spokesperson said in an emailed response to Reuters. The vaccination campaign will begin with doses from Pfizer Inc, officials said, while the AstraZeneca PLC vaccine is expected to be in use by March-end.

Australia has committed to buy 10 million doses from Pfizer and 85 million from AstraZeneca as it aims to complete a mass inoculation programme by the end of this year. The updated vaccine rollout schedule was first reported by the Daily Telegraph newspaper.

The United States, UK, Canada, the European Union and a handful of other countries have been inoculating people with COVID-19 vaccines since last month, with aims to bolster distribution as they struggle to contain the pandemic. Australia has largely avoided the high number of cases and deaths from the new coronavirus helped by border closures and effective infection tracking systems. (Graphic: https://tmsnrt.rs/34pvUyi)

It has reported just over 28,500 COVID-19 cases and 909 deaths since the pandemic began. Victoria, Australia's second-most populous state, reported just one new local case on Wednesday.

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

NYSE says no longer intends to delist three Chinese telecom firms

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Exit poll suggests tight races in Georgia with Biden's agenda, Senate control at stake

Exit poll data on Tuesday suggested extremely tight contests were unfolding in two U.S. Senate races in Georgia that will decide which party controls the chamber and the possible fate of Democratic President-elect Joe Bidens legislative age...

Vietnam jails journalists for 'propaganda' critical of state

A court in Vietnam on Tuesday sentenced three freelance journalists known for their criticism of government to between 11 and 15 years in prison, after finding them guilty of spreading anti-state propaganda.Pham Chi Dung, Nguyen Tuong Thuy ...

Brazil defaults on BRICS bank agreement after Congress blocks payment

Brazils economy ministry on Tuesday said it had defaulted on its penultimate capital installment to the New Development Bank NDB because the payment had not been authorized by Congress. The NBD was established by Brazil, Russia, India, Chin...

China reports 32 new COVID-19 cases vs 33 a day earlier

Mainland China reported 32 new COVID-19 cases on Jan. 5, down from 33 cases a day earlier, the countrys national health authority said on Wednesday. The National Health Commission said in a statement nine of the new cases were imported infe...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021