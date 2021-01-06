Czechs report 17,278 new coronavirus cases, their highest daily tally

Czechs report 17,278 new coronavirus cases, their highest daily tallyReuters | Prague | Updated: 06-01-2021 13:03 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 12:54 IST
The Czech Republic reported 17,278 new cases of coronavirus over the past 24 hours, its highest daily tally on record, Health Ministry data showed on Wednesday.
The country of 10.7 million also had a record number of active cases - 126,348 as of Wednesday morning, the figures showed.
