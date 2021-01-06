Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 in Delhi: 654 fresh cases, 16 deaths

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.From December 21 to 23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 06-01-2021 17:48 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 17:16 IST
COVID-19 in Delhi: 654 fresh cases, 16 deaths
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases and 16 more fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,625, they said.

The national capital had recorded 442 cases on Tuesday with a positivity rate of 0.55 per cent. Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Saturday had tweeted that the positivity rate had been below one per cent for the past 11 days, and fresh cases were the lowest since May 17.

From December 21 to 23, the daily cases count had been below the 1000-mark. On December 21, 803 cases were reported, 939 on December 22 and 871 on December 23.

However, on December 24, 1,063 cases were recorded, dropping again to 758 on December 25 and 655 on December 26. On December 27, 757 cases were recorded while on December 28, the daily cases count was 564, the lowest in the last five months.

On December 29 and 30, the city recorded 703 and 677 cases respectively. On December 31, 574 cases were recorded, and 585 on January 1 and 494 on January 2 and 424 on January 3 and 384 on January 4.

These 654 new cases came out the 74,650 tests conducted the previous day, including 39,623 RT-PCR tests and 35,027 rapid antigen tests, according to the latest bulletin issued by the Delhi health department. The active cases tally on Wednesday dropped to 4,481 from 4,562 the previous day.

The bulletin said the total number of cases has climbed to 6,28,352..

TRENDING

Attack on Titan Chapter 136: Bessatsu Shōnen hints storyline, final Titan war in Chapter 137

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Study uncovers how plants see blue light

NYSE says no longer intends to move forward with delisting 3 Chinese telcos

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Rupee ekes out 6 paise gains against US dollar

The Indian rupee registered 6 paise gains to close at 73.11 against the US dollar on Wednesday, in line with stronger Asian peers against the American currency. At the interbank forex market, the domestic unit opened at 73.16 against the US...

TIMES INTERSCHOOL QUIZ COMPETITION IS AUGMENTING WITH PARTICIPATION. HAVE YOU REGISTERED YET?

The commencement of the Times Inter School Quiz Competition has had an overwhelming response at httpswww.timesschoolquiz.comlogin so far and the organizers are eagerly welcoming participation from all across the southern state. Cause what f...

UP: Christian members urge police to register case against VHP workers for breaking into prayer meet

Members of the Christian community on Wednesday met the district police chief here seeking the registration of a case against Vishwa Hindu Parishad workers who had allegedly barged into a prayer meeting earlier this week. In the petition su...

Lulu Group to invest Rs 200 cr in Noida

The Abu Dhabi-based Lulu Group has announced its expansion plans in Uttar Pradesh, involving Rs 200 crore more investment at Greater Noida. The new investments will flow into the agriculture and information technology sectors in the state. ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021