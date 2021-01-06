Left Menu
PTI | Panaji | Updated: 06-01-2021 20:24 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 20:24 IST
Goa's COVID-19 case count grows by 92, recoveries by 82

Goa's coronavirus caseload on Wednesday went up by 92 to reach 51,507, a health department official said. As the virus did not claim the life of anyone in the state in the last 24 hours, the death toll remained unchanged at 744, he said.

The number of recovered patients in the state rose to 49,893 with 82 of them getting discharge on Wednesday. The number of active cases in the state is 870 now, the official said.

''With 1,900 tests conducted in the last 24 hours, the overall number of tests went up to 4,08,710,'' he added. Goa's COVID-19 figures are as follows: Positive cases 51,507, new cases 92, death toll 744, discharged 49,893, active cases 870, samples tested till date 4,08,710.

