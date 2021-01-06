Ireland to allow entry to British travellers with negative COVID test

Ireland to allow entry to British travellers with negative COVID testReuters | Dublin | Updated: 06-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 22:08 IST
Ireland is to drop a ban on travellers from Britain and South Africa from Saturday and will instead require them on arrival to provide a negative COVID-19 test from the previous 72 hours, Transport Minister Eamon Ryan said on Wednesday.
The measure will remain in place at least until the end of January and the government will consider whether to impose the same measure on other countries with high levels of COVID-19 infection, Ryan told a news conference.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
