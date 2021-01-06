OPD facility resumes at LNJP; cap on number of patients

In a big relief to non-COVID-19 patients, the outpatient department (OPD) services at the Delhi government-run LNJP Hospital have been resumed, officials said on Wednesday. The OPD facility was resumed from Monday, they said.

The move comes days after the city government decided to convert the 2,000-bed Lok Nayak Jai Prakash Narayan (LNJP) Hospital into a partial coronavirus facility along with six other Delhi government-run hospitals. ''The OPD of medicine, surgery, paediatric and gynaecology have resumed to serve the general public. But the number of patients who can be seen has been capped to 50 for each of the four departments,'' the official said.

The LNJP Hospital was converted into a dedicated coronavirus facility soon after the outbreak of the pandemic here, and its doctors, medical staff and other employees have drawn praise from both Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and Health Minister Satyendar Jain. Jain in December had said the LNJP Hospital successfully treated over 10,000 patients since it was declared a dedicated coronavirus facility, and hailed the team of the facility for the services rendered.

Delhi recorded 654 fresh COVID-19 cases, and 16 new fatalities on Wednesday, even as the positivity rate stood at 0.88 per cent, authorities said. The infection tally in the city rose to 6.28 lakh and the death toll mounted to 10,625, they said.

