Left Menu
Development News Edition

Bihar reports 408 new COVID-19 cases, five fresh fatalities

Bihars COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,55,096 as 408 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,420, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.81 per cent.Bihar now has 4,156 active cases, the bulletin said.

PTI | Patna | Updated: 06-01-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 06-01-2021 23:44 IST
Bihar reports 408 new COVID-19 cases, five fresh fatalities

Bihar's COVID-19 tally mounted to 2,55,096 as 408 more people tested positive for the disease, while five fresh fatalities pushed the death toll to 1,420, a health department bulletin said on Wednesday. Two new fatalities each were reported from Patna and Jehanabad districts and one from Samastipur, it said.

At least 424 people were cured of the disease in the past 24 hours, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,49,520. The recovery rate among coronavirus patients in the state currently stands at 97.81 per cent.

Bihar now has 4,156 active cases, the bulletin said. Patna registered the highest number of new cases at 139, followed by Aurangabad (55), Begusarai (23), Saran (19), Muzaffarpur and Nalanda (13 each) and Bhojpur (12).

The state has so far conducted over 1.88 crore sample tests, including 95,243 in the past 24 hours, the bulletin added..

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

US Congress’ joint session starts counting electoral college votes, gets 1st objection from Arizona

A joint session of the US Congress on Wednesday started counting and certifying the electoral college votes, but soon received objections from Republican lawmakers for Arizona. Vice President Mike Pence, who presided over the joint session ...

Brexit delays leave many M&S fresh food shelves empty in Ireland

British retailer Marks Spencer said Britains withdrawal from European Union trade rules last week was responsible for near-empty fresh-food aisles at some of its stores in Ireland on Wednesday. Aisles selling fruit and vegetables and some ...

U.S. Justice Department says its emails were breached by SolarWinds hackers

The U.S. Department of Justice said on Wednesday its email systems were accessed by the hackers who broke into software company SolarWinds, another indication of the gravity of the breach that has shaken Washington.The scale of the hack at ...

U.S. passes 21 mln COVID-19 cases with record hospitalizations as states ramp up vaccination efforts

More Americans were hospitalized with COVID-19 on Wednesday than at any time since the pandemic began, as total coronavirus infections crossed the 21 million mark, deaths soared across much of the United States and a historic vaccination ef...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021