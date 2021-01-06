France reports 25,379 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday

France reported 25,379 new confirmed COVID-19 cases on Wednesday, up from 20,489 on Tuesday but down from 26,457 last Wednesday, while the seven-day moving average also fell slightly.

The health ministry also reported 283 new virus deaths in hospitals, from 345 on Tuesday, while the number of people in hospital with the disease fell again.

