Tunisia reports daily coronavirus record of 2,820 cases

Tunisia recorded 2,820 new confirmed coronavirus cases, the health ministry said on Wednesday, a record since the start of the pandemic last year. Seventy more deaths were reported, taking the death toll to more than 5,000, the ministry added.

The total number of cases has jumped to around 150,000. Tunisia banned travel between the country’s regions, and extended a curfew in October, as it tried to contain a rapid surge of COVID-19 cases with hospitals nearly full.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)