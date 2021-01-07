Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKI

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKIReuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:56 IST
The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,391 to 1,835,038, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.
The reported death toll rose by 1,070 to 37,607, the tally showed.
