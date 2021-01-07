Left Menu
Development News Edition

Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKI

Reuters | Updated: 07-01-2021 12:15 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 11:56 IST
Germany's confirmed coronavirus cases rise by 26,391 - RKI
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

The number of confirmed coronavirus cases in Germany increased by 26,391 to 1,835,038, data from the Robert Koch Institute (RKI) for infectious diseases showed on Thursday.

The reported death toll rose by 1,070 to 37,607, the tally showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

NYSE may make second U-turn on China telecom delistings amid confusion over policy

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Jumbo committees will not adversely impact Cong in TN; bring various factions together: Aiyar

The jumbo committees formed in the Congress Tamil Nadu unit ahead of the assembly polls are not going to adversely impact the party as the move brings various factions together, senior leader Mani Shankar Aiyar said on Thursday and predicte...

Loan repay demand by official is not abetment to suicide: HC

The Nagpur bench of Bombay High has quashed an FIR against a finance company employee, charged with abetment to suicide for demanding loan repayment from a borrower, saying it was a part of the employees duty and cannot be said to have inst...

HC rejects bail petition of Akhil Gogoi

The Gauhati High Court on Thursday rejected the bail petition of Krishak Mukti Sangram Parishad KMSS and Raijor Dal leader Akhil Gogoi in the case related to his alleged role in violent protests against Citizenship Amendemnt Act lodged by t...

Freight corridors will help in development of new growth centres in India: PM Modi

The eastern and the western dedicated freight corridors are being seen as a game-changer for India and will help in the development of new growth centres in different parts of the country, said Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021