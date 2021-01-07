Spain will receive 600,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in next six weeks, minister says

Spain will receive 600,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in next six weeks, minister saysReuters | Madrid | Updated: 07-01-2021 15:35 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 15:06 IST
Spain will receive 600,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus within the coming six weeks as part of the European Union contract, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Thursday.
Illa, who announced he would run for presidency of the wealthy region of Catalonia, also said he would stay on as health minister until he begins campaigning for the elections, due in February.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Spain
- European Union
- Health
- Salvador Illa
- Moderna
ALSO READ
Spain's Logista in government deal to distribute vaccine -report
Spain to receive 350,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccine per week
Spain to receive 350,000 doses of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine per week
Spain's King demands model behaviour amid father's scandal
INSTANT VIEW-Britain and the European Union agree a trade deal