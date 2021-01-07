Spain will receive 600,000 doses of Moderna vaccine in next six weeks, minister says

Spain will receive 600,000 doses of the Moderna vaccine against coronavirus within the coming six weeks as part of the European Union contract, Health Minister Salvador Illa said on Thursday.

Illa, who announced he would run for presidency of the wealthy region of Catalonia, also said he would stay on as health minister until he begins campaigning for the elections, due in February.

