Coronavirus: Latest updates on COVID-19 crisis around the world

Here are the latest updates on the coronavirus crisis in India and other parts of the world on Thursday. 4:49 p.m.

Private investigators' body APDI forms global alliance against fake COVID-19 vaccines. 3:23 p.m.

Delhi records 486 fresh cases of COVID-19; death toll reaches 10,644 with 19 new fatalities: Authorities. 3:21 p.m.

Be prepared to receive first supply of COVID-19 vaccine likely to be sent shortly: Centre to states, UTs. 1:54 p.m.

China reports 63 new COVID-19 cases, of which 52 were locally transmitted and 11 were imported infections. 1:36 p.m.

Protective immunity against novel coronavirus may last for over eight months: Study. 12:41 a.m. With 230 more people testing positive for the infection, Odisha's COVID-19 tally mounts to 3,31,151.

11:11 a.m. Nine new COVID-19 cases in Arunachal Pradesh; tally rises to 16,753.

10:03 a.m. Number of active COVID-19 cases in India stands at 2,28,083 while 1,00,16,859 people have recovered from the disease so far: Health ministry. 10:00 a.m.

Single-day rise of 20,346 cases, 222 fatalities push India's COVID-19 tally to 1,03,95,278, death toll to 1,50,336: Health ministry. 9:47 a.m. No fresh COVID-19 case in Andamans, tally at 4,949.

9:17 a.m. Nine new COVID-19 cases push Mizoram's tally to 4,256.

8:46 a.m. Maharashtra: 451 new COVID-19 cases in Thane; death toll reaches 6,000.

