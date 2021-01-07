Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19: AP govt issues fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment

PTI | Vja | Updated: 07-01-2021 19:42 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 19:42 IST
COVID-19: AP govt issues fresh guidelines for surveillance, containment

Amaravati, Jan 7 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh governmenton Thursday issued some fresh guidelines for surveillance,containment, control and proper treatment of COVID-19 patientsand directed the district Collectors to be vigilant andpersonally monitor day-to-day status of cases.

The fresh guidelines were issued in line with theSupreme Court judgment in a civil writ petition and also therecent increase in cases in a few states and the spread of thenew UK strain, state Principal Secretary, Health, Anil KumarSinghal said in a Government Order.

Singhal directed the district Collectors to conduct ameeting once again with all Nodal Officers of COVID hospitalsand reiterate the directives issued by the Supreme Court andto strictly adhere to them in providing proper treatment toCOVID-19 patients in both government and private hospitals.

He asked the Collectors to constitute inspection teamsunder the supervision of Joint Collector to conduct Fire Auditin all COVID hospitals, both government and private.

Hospital authorities were required to necessarilyobtain a no-objection certificate from the Fire Department.

The Principal Secretary recalled that orders wereissued from time to time on following COVID-appropriatebehaviour and also the Standard Operating Procedures.

''District Collectors are directed to ensure strictcompliance of the orders and invoking penal clauses as andwhen required in larger public interest. The Superintendentsof Police and Commissioners of Police will be responsible forcompliance of all SOPs and COVID Orders issued,'' Singhaladded.

The Principal Secretary stressed on the need for crowdcontrol and asked the Collectors to entrust the responsibilityto police and revenue machinery.

''Wherever preventing crowding is not possible,restrictions shall be put in place to ensure the mandatedmaintenance of six-feet physical distance,'' Singhal said.PTIDBV SSPTI PTI

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

Auckland University study looks at dinosaurs’ roles in moving seeds

Philippines seeks 148 mln COVID-19 shots this year for 2/3 of population

Killing Eve Season 4: Eve & Villanelle will remain in plot’s central, what more we know

S&P Dow Jones says to no longer remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Irish health service reports early positive signs in COVID-19 fight

The head of the Irish health service said on Thursday there were early signs that the spread of COVID-19 was being curtailed by the countrys lockdown, which began in late December and has since been tightened after a spike in infections.We ...

US calls for immediate, unconditional release of 50 Hong Kong politicians

United States Secretary of State Michael Pompeo has slammed Beijing over the arrests of more than 50 politicians and pro-democracy advocates by local authorities in Hong Kong by calling it an outrage and a reminder of the Chinese Communist ...

Puducherry: Security forces deployed outside Raj Nivas ahead of Congress-led dharna against Kiran Bedi

Security forces have been deployed outside the Raj Nivas in Puducherry on Thursday ahead of the four-day protest called by Congress-led Secular Democratic Alliance against Lieutenant Governor Kiran Bedi. The four-day protest will start from...

INSIGHT-How security failures enabled Trump mob to storm U.S. Capitol

The bloody chaos inside the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday came after the police force that protects the legislative complex was overrun by a mob of Trump supporters in what law enforcement officials called a catastrophic failure to prepare. The...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021