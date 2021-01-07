England in last lockdown, but testing and vaccines to continue into 2022- health minister

England in last lockdown, but testing and vaccines to continue into 2022- health ministerReuters | London | Updated: 07-01-2021 21:32 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 21:32 IST
England will not have to endure another COVID-19 lockdown but testing and vaccine programmes will be a feature of life into 2022, British health minister Matt Hancock said on Thursday.
"There's absolutely no doubt that vaccines and testing will still be a feature next year," Hancock told a parliamentary committee, adding it was uncertain how long immunity from vaccines would last but that there might need to be re-vaccination programmes every six to 12 months.
Asked if he foresaw the lockdown which began this week as the last one, Hancock said: "I do, yes."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- England
- British
- Matt Hancock
- Hancock
ALSO READ
Cricket-England likely to tour Sri Lanka despite COVID-19 concerns - report
England, Atletico Madrid player Trippier banned for 10 weeks
UK says more of England to go into top tier of COVID restrictions
Sikhs offer food to stranded truckers beside England's white cliffs
Just three truckers so far test positive for COVID-19 in queue to leave England