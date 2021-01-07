Haryana records six deaths, 274 fresh virus cases

Haryana on Thursday reported six more coronavirus deaths, taking the fatality count to 2,940, even as 274 fresh cases pushed the state's infection tally to 2,64,161.

According to the state Health Department's daily bulletin, the deaths were reported from Gurgaon, Faridabad, Hisar, Karnal, Kurukshetra and Jind districts.

Gurgaon reported the maximum 82 cases, followed by Faridabad (37).

Currently, the state has 2,563 active cases while 2,58,658 people have recovered from the infection so far with the recovery rate hovering around 97.92 per cent, the bulletin added.