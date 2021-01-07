French PM says pressure on hospitals remains high due to COVID-19

French PM says pressure on hospitals remains high due to COVID-19Reuters | Paris | Updated: 07-01-2021 22:45 IST | Created: 07-01-2021 22:44 IST
Pressure on French hospitals remains high as the coronavirus infection rate is also still high, Prime Minister Jean Castex said on Thursday.
Castex told reporters that restrictions would remain in place regarding travel to the United Kingdom.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
