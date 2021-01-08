Left Menu
Development News Edition

21.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 5.9 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 5,919,418 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 21,419,800 doses. A total of 3,770,425 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 603,313 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

Reuters | Updated: 08-01-2021 02:31 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 02:31 IST
21.4 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines distributed, 5.9 mln administered: U.S. CDC

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said it had administered 5,919,418 first doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the country as of Thursday morning and distributed 21,419,800 doses. The tally of vaccine doses distributed and the number of people who received the first dose are for both Moderna and Pfizer/BioNTech, vaccines as of 9:00 a.m. ET on Thursday, the agency said.

According to the tally posted on Jan. 6, the agency had administered 5,306,797 first doses of the vaccines and distributed 17,288,950 doses. A total of 3,770,425 vaccine doses were distributed for use on long-term care facilities and 603,313 people in the facilities got their first dose, the agency said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

S&P Dow Jones says will remove ADRs of Chinese telecom companies

Mexican with allergic reaction after Pfizer's COVID-19 vaccine still hospitalized

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Australia's Brisbane to enter three-day lockdown after UK COVID-19 variant case

Australias Queensland state enforced a three-day lockdown in Brisbane, the state capital from Friday evening after a hotel quarantine worker tested positive for the more contagious variant of COVID-19 that has emerged in Britain.We know tha...

Capitol Police rejected offers of federal help to quell mob

Three days before the pro-President Donald Trump riot at the Capitol, the Pentagon asked the US Capitol Police if it needed National Guard manpower. And as the mob descended on the building Wednesday, Justice Department leaders reached out ...

Tech platforms block Trump, with Facebook's Zuckerberg saying risk 'too great'

Facebook Inc said it would block U.S. President Donald Trumps accounts for at least the next two weeks and perhaps indefinitely with CEO Mark Zuckerberg saying the risks of allowing him to use the platform were simply too great. The block b...

Russian hacker gets 12 years in massive data theft scheme

A prolific Russian hacker who stole data from over a dozen US companies and information about over 100 million U.S. consumers was sentenced Thursday to 12 years in prison after admitting involvement in one of the biggest thefts of consumer ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021