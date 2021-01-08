UK minister says: there are concerns about vaccine protection against S.African variant

UK minister says: there are concerns about vaccine protection against S.African variantReuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 12:50 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 12:48 IST
British Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said on Friday there were concerns about how effective the COVID-19 vaccines might be against the highly transmissible variant of the coronavirus discovered in South Africa.
"There are concerns that the South African one in particular - about how effective the vaccine would be against it - so we simply cannot take chances," Shapps told Sky.
