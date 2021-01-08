Puducherry logs 20 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 38,389

The union territory ofPuducherry reported 20 new coronavirus cases during the last24 hours taking the overall tally to 38,389, a top Healthdepartment official said on Friday, The 20 new cases were identified after the examinationof 3,411 samples, Director of Health and Family Welfare SMohan Kumar said in a release.

No fresh fatality was reported during the last 24hours and the toll remained at 636, he added.

As many as 36 patients were discharged after recoveryduring the last 24 hours from hospitals.

The Puducherry region accounted for 11 of the 20 newinfections while the Mahe region reported nine, he said,adding the Karaikal and Yanam regions did not log any cases.

The fatality and recovery rates were 1.66 per cent and97.45 per cent respectively.

The Director said that as many as 5.09 lakh sampleshave been tested so far of which 4.66 lakh were found to benegative.

The Health department Director said there were 343active cases while 37,410 patients had recovered and weredischarged so far.PTI Cor SS PTI PTI

