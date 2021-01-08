Dry run of COVID-19 vaccine conducted at 36 centres in Himachal

A dry run for vaccination against COVID-19 was conducted at 36 centres in Himachal Pradesh, health officials said on Friday.

Twenty-five people were administered the dummy vaccine at the centres during the dry run held on Wednesday, they said.

All of them were kept under observation for half an hour, they added.

The dry run was done at three centre in the state capital Shimla including IGMC, Ghannahatti and Mashobra, officials said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)