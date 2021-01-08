London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressure

London Mayor declares major incident over COVID hospital pressureReuters | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 18:46 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 18:46 IST
Mayor of London Sadiq Khan declared a major incident in the British capital on Friday, saying hospitals in the British capital could be overwhelmed if people do not stay at home.
"Today I have declared a major incident in London because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point," he said. "One in 30 Londoners now has COVID-19. If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die."
