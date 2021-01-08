Left Menu
Development News Edition

COVID-19 vaccination dry run held in Maharashtra

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:02 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:00 IST
COVID-19 vaccination dry run held in Maharashtra
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

A dry run to assess the readinessof the mechanism laid out for the imminent COVID-19immunisation drive, was conducted across 32 of the total 36districts in Maharashtra on Friday, a health departmentofficial said.

A similar exercise had been conducted in four otherdistricts of the state- Nagpur, Jalna, Pune and Nandurbar- onJanuary 2.

The mock drill was conducted on Friday as part of thenationwide exercise.

Maharashtra Health Minister Rajesh Tope said, ''Exceptfor the four districts where the dry run was conductedearlier, rest others took part in the mock exercise today.'' ''There are still some areas in the overall systemwhere we need to improve efficiency in terms of data updation,delivery of SMS and training the local staff for inoculation,''he said.

''Today's exercise will give an idea about how seriousthe problems are. We will have the data of all the areas wherewe are facing issues, so that we can fix them before theactual vaccination process begins,'' the minister added.

The state needs to reduce the loopholes in the systemto avoid inconvenience to people, Tope said.

The Union Health Ministry had earlier said that thedry run for COVID-19 vaccination was aimed at testing thelinkages between planning and implementation and to identifythe challenges.

It had said that the objective of the dry run was toassess the operational feasibility in the use of Co-WINapplication in field environment, to test the linkages betweenplanning and implementation and to identify the challenges andguide way forward prior to actual implementation.

The dry run would also equip the administration of thestates and union territories in management of vaccine supply,storage and logistics including cold chain management, it hadsaid.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

NHPC inks pact with IREDA for renewable energy projects

State-run NHPC on Friday said it has signed an agreement with the Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency IREDA for assistance in setting up renewable energy RE projects. The memorandum of understanding MoU was signed in the presence of ...

Uncapped Daryn Dupavillon, Ottniel Baartman included in SA squad for Pakistan Tests

Uncapped seamers Daryn Dupavillon and Ottniel Baartman on Friday received maiden Test call-ups as South Africa named a 21-member squad for their upcoming Test series in Pakistan.South Africa are set to return to Pakistan after 14 years to p...

UK-India flights resume, chaos at Delhi airport as govt modifies quarantine rule belatedly

Chaotic scenes were witnessed at the Delhi airport on Friday as many passengers arriving from the UK vociferously complained against the national capital governments belated decision to make seven-day institutional quarantine compulsory for...

US envoy, Puri, Sisodia take part in groundbreaking event for new chancery

US Ambassador to India Kenneth Juster, Union Minister Hardeep Singh Puri and Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia took part in the groundbreaking event for a new Chancery building for the US Embassy in Delhi on Friday. Ambassador Just...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021