654 new COVID-19 cases in Mumbai; 472 recuperate, nine die

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:18 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:17 IST
Mumbai reported 654 newcoronavirus positive cases and nine fatalities on Friday,which took its caseload to 2,97,638 and death toll to 11,171,the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said.

The city had reported 665 cases and seven deaths onThursday, the civic body data revealed.

The number of recovered patients in the country'sfinancial capital increased to 2,77,664 after 472 patientswere discharged from hospitals during the day, it said.

The number of active cases stood at 7,927 as against7,756 on Thursday.

The count of tests conducted in the city increased to24,63,249 with the addition of 16,250 tests in the last 24-hours.

Mumbai's COVID-19 case doubling rate is 364 days,while the growth rate is 0.21 per cent.

The administration has created 196 containment zonesand sealed 2,573 buildings in the city to curb the spread ofthe infection.

