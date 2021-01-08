Left Menu
Development News Edition

London Mayor declares ‘major incident’ as COVID-19 'out of control'

PTI | London | Updated: 08-01-2021 20:58 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 20:58 IST
London Mayor declares ‘major incident’ as COVID-19 'out of control'

The Mayor of London, Sadiq Khan, on Friday declared a ''major incident'' in the British capital due to rising coronavirus cases threatening to overwhelm hospitals.

City Hall said growing infection rates are ''putting immense pressure” on an already stretched National Health Service (NHS), with the number of people on mechanical ventilators up by 42 per cent – from 640 to 908 – in the week up to January 6. And, the pandemic was seen as “out of control” as there are 7,034 people currently in hospital with COVID-19 in London – 35 per cent higher compared to the first peak of the pandemic in March-April 2020.

Khan announced he is ''declaring a major incident because the threat this virus poses to our city is at crisis point'' and has written to UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson about the alert.

''The situation in London is now critical with the spread of the virus out of control,'' said Khan.

''If we do not take immediate action now, our NHS could be overwhelmed and more people will die,” he said.

“Londoners continue to make huge sacrifices and I am today imploring them to please stay at home unless it is absolutely necessary for you to leave. Stay at home to protect yourself, your family, friends and other Londoners and to protect our NHS,” he added.

Major incidents have previously been called for the Grenfell Tower fire in June 2017 and the terrorist attacks in the UK capital. A major incident is defined as an event or situation with a range of serious consequences which requires special arrangements to be implemented by one or more emergency responder agency.

It comes as the London Ambulance Service is currently taking up to 8,000 emergency calls a day, compared to 5,500 on a typical busy day. It comes after the London Fire Brigade said more than 100 firefighters had been drafted in to drive ambulances to help cope with the demand.

Other surrounding areas of London, including Sussex and Surrey, have also declared similar alerts.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure o...

YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study of Film City near Noida

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority YEIDA and property consultant CBRE South Asia on Friday entered into an agreement for feasibility study of the proposed Film City near Noida, officials said.The Film City, an ambitious ...

Pradhan asks JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods, ancillary clusters in India

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods and steel ancillary clusters in India.The minister gave the suggestions to industrialist Naveen Ji...

Crematorium tragedy: Muradnagar municipality’s woman executive officer denied bail

A Ghaziabad court on Friday denied bail to a woman executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality, arrested for her alleged corrupt role in tendering for building a waiting hall at the local crematorium that collapsed killing 24 mourners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021