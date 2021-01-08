Nagpur registers 456 new COVID-19 cases; seven more deaths

At least 456 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while seven died of the infection inMaharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, a district officialsaid.

The new infections have taken the district's COVID-19tally to 1,27,110, the official said.

With the latest casualties the toll in the districthas reached 4,000, which includes 2,667 fatalities reportedfrom Nagpur city alone, he said.

As many as 358 patients were discharged from hospitalsduring the day, taking the number of recoveries in thedistrict to 1,18,639, he said.

The district is now left with 4,471 active cases, headded.

As per official data, 4,938 swab samples were testedon Thursday, raising the number of tests conducted in theregion to 9,69,858.

