Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nagpur registers 456 new COVID-19 cases; seven more deaths

PTI | Nagpur | Updated: 08-01-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 08-01-2021 21:06 IST
Nagpur registers 456 new COVID-19 cases; seven more deaths
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

At least 456 persons testedpositive for coronavirus, while seven died of the infection inMaharashtra's Nagpur district on Friday, a district officialsaid.

The new infections have taken the district's COVID-19tally to 1,27,110, the official said.

With the latest casualties the toll in the districthas reached 4,000, which includes 2,667 fatalities reportedfrom Nagpur city alone, he said.

As many as 358 patients were discharged from hospitalsduring the day, taking the number of recoveries in thedistrict to 1,18,639, he said.

The district is now left with 4,471 active cases, headded.

As per official data, 4,938 swab samples were testedon Thursday, raising the number of tests conducted in theregion to 9,69,858.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

FACTBOX-When and which COVID-19 vaccines are likely to be available in Asia

Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients 

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Ahead of the Biden-presidency, China and South Korea tie the knot

... ...

Videos

Latest News

Mumbai attack mastermind & LeT commander Lakhvi gets 5-year jail term in terror financing case in Pak

Mumbai attack mastermind and Lashkar-e-Taiba operations commander Zaki-ur-Rehman Lakhvi was sentenced to 5 years in jail on Friday by a Pakistani anti-terrorism court here in a terror financing case, amidst mounting international pressure o...

YEIDA, CBRE ink pack for feasibility study of Film City near Noida

The Yamuna Expressway Industrial Development Authority YEIDA and property consultant CBRE South Asia on Friday entered into an agreement for feasibility study of the proposed Film City near Noida, officials said.The Film City, an ambitious ...

Pradhan asks JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods, ancillary clusters in India

Steel Minister Dharmendra Pradhan on Friday called for steel maker Jindal Steel and Power Ltd JSPL to facilitate development of capital goods and steel ancillary clusters in India.The minister gave the suggestions to industrialist Naveen Ji...

Crematorium tragedy: Muradnagar municipality’s woman executive officer denied bail

A Ghaziabad court on Friday denied bail to a woman executive officer of the Muradnagar municipality, arrested for her alleged corrupt role in tendering for building a waiting hall at the local crematorium that collapsed killing 24 mourners ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021