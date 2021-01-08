Danes to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19 by late June

All Danes will have received a second shot of a COVID-19 vaccine by late June as long as the country receives enough vaccine shipments, the Danish Health Authority said on Friday.

People aged 80 or higher are expected to be vaccinated by mid-April and all frontline health personnel are expected to be vaccinated by late April, it said in a document published on Friday. All other eligible individuals over the age of 16 or 18 willing to take the vaccine will be vaccinated by late June, according to the document, which is based on estimates contingent on vaccines being approved and delivered on time.

As of Friday, 102,092 Danes had received their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, or around 1.75% of the population, which puts Denmark ahead of most European countries.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)