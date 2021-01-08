Ahmedabad sees 134 COVID-19 cases, 2 deaths, 170 recoveries

As many as 134 persons fromAhmedabad district of Gujarat were detected with COVID-19 inthe last 24 hours, taking its tally to 58,786, an officialsaid on Friday.

Two deaths took the toll to 2,265, while 170 peoplerecovered during the day, he added.

''Ahmedabad city accounted for 131 of the new cases and167 of the people discharged. So far, 53,665 people haverecovered in the district,'' he said.

