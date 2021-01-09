Left Menu
Development News Edition

Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new COVID-19 strains

Australia's health officials said on Saturday they are on high alert after cases of highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, discovered in Britain and South Africa, have made it into the country. Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, linked to Britain.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 08:55 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 08:55 IST
Australia on high alert after overseas travellers bring new COVID-19 strains

Australia's health officials said on Saturday they are on high alert after cases of highly transmissible new variants of the coronavirus, discovered in Britain and South Africa, have made it into the country.

Brisbane, the capital of Queensland, on Saturday went into a three-day strict lockdown after the discovery of a virulent strain of the virus that causes COVID-19, linked to Britain. A variant that emerged in South Africa was found in Sydney, Australia's largest city, in a hotel quarantine. Australia has been more successful than most advanced economies in managing the pandemic, with total infections at around 28,600 and 909 deaths, while each state has at some point recorded zero COVID-19 transmissions.

But given the new variants, the government on Friday cut the number of travellers from overseas, and required negative COVID-19 tests from those boarding planes and more testing at local quarantine facilities. "So long as people are travelling, the risk of the virus seeping into the community is already there," New South Wales Premier Gladys Berejiklian told a news conference.

"Anything we can do to reduce that risk is really important, especially now when we understand what these strains are doing, and all the experts advise in due course that these mutated strains will become the dominant strain." Australia closed its borders in March but has been allowing a limited number of Australians to return, putting them into a two-week mandatory hotel quarantine upon arrival.

New South Wales, the largest state, reported one new community transmitted case on Saturday, as a three-week lockdown is set to end for about a quarter million of people in Sydney's north after an outbreak there in December. Queensland, where a case of the Britain-linked variant was recorded last week, reported no new cases. But officials said that they could not rule out extending the three-day lockdown if more cases emerge.

"This is because of this new variant and because it is the first time this new variant has been out in a community anywhere in the country," said Queensland Chief Health Officer Jeannette Young.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Rahul condoles veteran Cong leader Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Former Congress chief Rahul Gandhi Saturday condoled the demise of veteran party leader Madhavsinh Solanki and said he will be remembered for his contribution in strengthening the Congress ideology and promoting social justice.Solanki, a fo...

Google suspends Parler social networking app from Play Store; Apple gives 24-hour warning

Owners of the two biggest mobile app stores took action on Friday against the Parer social networking service because of posts inciting violence, with Alphabet Incs Google removing it and Apple Inc warning it may do the same. Google said th...

NATIONAL NEWS SCHEDULE

National news schedule for Saturday, January 9NATIONAL PM, President, External Affairs Minister, Health Minister and Foreign Secretary, among others at day-long Pravasi Bharatiya Divas event Virus and vaccine updates Political briefingsN...

PM condoles ex-Gujarat CM Madhavsinh Solanki's demise

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Saturday condoled the demise of former Gujarat chief minister Madhavsinh Solanki and said he was a formidable leader who played a key role in the states politics for decades.Solanki, a veteran Congress leader wh...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021