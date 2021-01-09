Left Menu
COVID-19: 18,222 new cases take India's virus tally to 1,04,31,639

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 09-01-2021 11:27 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 11:16 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: Pixabay

India's COVID-19 tally of cases climbed to 1,04,31,639 with 18,222 new infections reported in a day, while 1,00,56,651 people have recuperated so far pushing the national recovery rate to 96.41 per cent as on Saturday, according to Union Health Ministry data.

There are 2,24,190 active cases in the country which is 2.16 per cent of the total caseload, the data stated.

The total coronavirus cases mounted to 1,04,31,639 and the death toll climbed to 1,50,798 with the novel coronavirus virus claiming 228 lives in a span of 24 hours in the country, the data updated at 8 am showed.

The COVID-19 case fatality rate stood at 1.45 per cent.

According to the Indian Council of MR, a total of 18,02,53,315 samples have been tested up to January 9 with 9,16,951 samples being tested on Friday. India's COVID-19 tally had crossed the 20-lakh mark on August 7, 30 lakh on August 23 and 40 lakh on September 5. It went past 50 lakh on September 16, 60 lakh on September 28, 70 lakh on October 11 and crossed 80 lakh on October 29 and 90 lakh on November 20 and one crore on December 19. The latest 228 fatalities include 73 from Maharashtra, 21 from West Bengal, 17 from Uttar Pradesh, 10 from Delhi, and eight from Tamil Nadu.

The total 1,50,798 deaths reported so far in the country include 49,970 from Maharashtra, followed by 12,134 from Karnataka, 12,208 from Tamil Nadu, 10,654 from Delhi, 9,902 from West Bengal, 8,469 from Uttar Pradesh, 7,127 from Andhra Pradesh, 5,437 from Punjab and 4,335 from Gujarat.

The health ministry stressed that more than 70 per cent of the deaths have occurred due to comorbidities.

''Our figures are being reconciled with the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR),'' the ministry said on its website, adding that state-wise distribution of figures is subject to further verification and reconciliation.

