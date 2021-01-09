Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases

Chinese authorities halted public transport in a provincial capital near Beijing on Saturday in an effort to stamp out a new cluster of coronavirus infections. Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province surrounding Beijing, suspended service on the city's subway, then extended the ban to all public transport, including taxis.

Reuters | Updated: 09-01-2021 12:26 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 12:19 IST
Hebei capital suspends public transport as China reports 33 new COVID-19 cases
Representative Picture. Image Credit: ANI

Chinese authorities halted public transport in a provincial capital near Beijing on Saturday in an effort to stamp out a new cluster of coronavirus infections.

Shijiazhuang, capital of Hebei province surrounding Beijing, suspended service on the city's subway, then extended the ban to all public transport, including taxis. The province entered a "wartime mode" this week to battle the infections. The National Health Commission reported 33 new COVID-19 cases for mainland China on Jan. 8, down from 53 reported a day earlier. The authority said in a statement that 14 of the 17 locally transmitted infections were in Hebei.

Authorities on Thursday banned people from leaving Shijiazhuang. The city is launching mass testing of its 11 million people. Municipal authorities told residents on Friday they must stay home for at least seven days even after they complete a nucleic acid test.

The health commission also reported 38 new asymptomatic cases, down from 57 a day earlier. China does not classify these patients, who have been infected by the SARS-CoV-2 virus that causes the disease but are not yet showing any COVID-19 symptoms, as confirmed cases.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

HIGHLIGHTS AT 13:10 HRS

Following are the top stories at 110 pm TOP STORIES BOM9 MH-FIRE-2ND LD BABIES Maharashtra Ten newborn babies die in Bhandara hospital fire Bhandara Ten newborn babies died after a fire broke out in the Special Newborn Care Unit of a state-...

AIMIM's West Bengal acting president joins TMC

Sk Abdul Kalam, the acting WestBengal unit president of AIMIM, joined the Trinamool Congresson Saturday along with several other members of the AsaduddinOwaisi-led party, months ahead of the assembly elections.Joining the TMC at its headqua...

11 detained for defacing Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Delhi

Eleven people were detained for allegedly defacing two Aurangzeb Lane signboards in Lutyens Delhi on Saturday, police said.Police said they received information at 5.40 am that a few people have gathered at Aurangzeb Lane, Tughlaq Road.Afte...

Two held for duping woman on pretext of job in Delhi

Two persons have been arrested for allegedly duping a woman on the pretext of providing her job, police said. The accused have been identified as Parul Jawa and Naresh Kumar.The complainant Madhu Jha alleged that she visited a placement age...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021