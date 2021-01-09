Left Menu
No case of bird flu in Karnataka, says health minister

PTI | Bengaluru | Updated: 09-01-2021 15:57 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 15:57 IST
Karnataka Health Minister KSudhakar on Saturday said there was no case of bird flu in thestate and all the tests done so far have turned negative.

The minister also said that COVID-19 vaccines areexpected to arrive in the state soon and would be administeredas per the instructions or guidelines that will be issued bythe Centre.

''Regarding bird flu, tests have been done, all the testreports so far have come negative.

There is no bird flu in Karnataka so far,'' he toldreporters here.

All the birds which died had been tested, he said.

The state is already on alert after bird flu was reportedin two districts in Kerala.

Also, six crows were found dead in Dakshina Kannada,bordering Kerala and samples have been sent for testing toascertain the cause of death.

Animal Husbandry Minister Prabhu Chauhan too on Fridayhad said there was no case of bird flu in Karnataka and thatofficials have been asked to be vigilant.

Bird flu has been reported in parts of Alappuzha andKottayam districts in neighboring Kerala, prompting officialsto cull birds, including ducks and chicken there.

Sudhakar said 13,90,000 vials of COVID vaccine are beingdespatched to Karnataka and vouchers and all related detailshad already been given to the government.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will kick start thevaccination drive at several sites across the country throughvideoconferencing, two sites among them- one from Bengaluruand the other from north Karnataka- are from the state,he said A total of 5,000 sites have been identified forvaccination in the country, of which 235 are in Karnataka The minister said vaccination will be first administeredto health care workers and 6.30 lakh healthcare professionalshave registered in Karnataka till date.

Next would be people with comorbidities,those aged above60 and in other departments like Police and Revenue workingagainst the pandemic, Sudhakar said.

He said the central government's cabinet secretarychaired a video conference on Saturday with the ChiefSecretaries, Principal Secretaries of the Health Departmentand officials of the states on the vaccination and supply.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact with chiefministers of all states on Monday to discuss the COVID-19situation and the vaccination roll-out in the country, hesaid.

