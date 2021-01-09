Left Menu
Development News Edition

Days after participating in vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal

A 42-year-old man who had takenpart in the trial of Covaxin, the indigenous coronavirusvaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, died nine days later inBhopal, officials said.While doctors suspect that poisoning could be thecause, Bharat Biotech said in a statement that preliminaryreviews indicate that the death was unrelated to the vaccinetrial.Dr Rajesh Kapur, Vice Chancellor, Peoples MedicalCollege and Hospital where the trial was conducted, told PTIthat Deepak Marawi, the deceased, had participated in theCovaxin tria on December 12.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-01-2021 19:21 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 19:21 IST
Days after participating in vaccine trial, man dies in Bhopal

A 42-year-old man who had takenpart in the trial of Covaxin, the indigenous coronavirusvaccine developed by Bharat Biotech, died nine days later inBhopal, officials said.

While doctors suspect that poisoning could be thecause, Bharat Biotech said in a statement that ''preliminaryreviews'' indicate that the death was unrelated to the vaccinetrial.

Dr Rajesh Kapur, Vice Chancellor, People's MedicalCollege and Hospital where the trial was conducted, told PTIthat Deepak Marawi, the deceased, had participated in theCovaxin tria on December 12. He died nine days later.

Bharat Biotech said in a statement that Marawi hadfulfilled ''all the inclusion and exclusion criteria to beaccepted as a participant in the Phase III trial''.

He was reported to be healthy in follow-up calls postseven days of his dosing and no adverse reaction was observedor reported, the Hyderabad-based company said.

''The volunteer passed away nine days after the dosingand preliminary reviews by the site indicate that the death isunrelated to the study dosing. We cannot confirm if thevolunteer received the study vaccine or a placebo as the studyis blinded,'' it added.

Madhya Pradesh Medico Legal Institute Director DrAshok Sharma said the doctor who performed autopsy suspectedthat he died of poisoning. However, the exact cause of thedeath would be known from his viscera test, he added.

''After Marawi's death on December 21, we informed theDrug Controller General of India and Bharat Biotech, which isthe producer and sponsor of the trial,'' Dr Kapur said.

He said Marawi, a tribal labourer, had volunteered forthe trial and was examined.

''All protocols were followed and Marawi's consent wastaken before allowing him to participate,'' he claimed.

Dr Kapur too said he cannot confirm whether Marawi wasadministered the vaccine shot or was given a placebo.

''It (the vaccine vial) comes covered and coded. Duringthe trial, 50 per cent people get the actual injection whilethe rest are given saline,'' he said.

Kapur said Marawi was kept under observation for 30minutes after the trial as per guidelines before he wasallowed to go. ''We monitored his health for 7 to 8 days,'' headded.

Family members of Marawi claimed that when he returnedhome, he felt uneasy and experienced some health problems.

''He complained of a shoulder pain on December 17. Twodays later, he frothed at mouth. He refused to see a doctorsaying he would be alright in a day or two. When hiscondition deteriorated, he was being rushed to hospital but hedied midway (on December 21),'' they added.

Rachana Dhingra, a Bhopal-based social activist,claimed neither Marawi's consent was taken for participationin the clinical trial nor he was given any proof of hisparticipation in the exercise.

However, the hospital has denied this charge.

The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) lastweek approved Oxford COVID-19 vaccine Covishield, manufacturedby the Serum Institute, and indigenously developed Covaxin ofBharat Biotech for restricted emergency use in the country,paving the way for a massive inoculation drive. PTI LAL NSKKRK KRK

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

BJP leader booked for interfering in police work and assaulting them

A BJP leader has been booked for allegedly assaulting policemen to deter them from discharging their duty in Manjhanpur police station area, an official said on Saturday.A criminal case was lodged against an office-bearer of the BJPs Kisan ...

Soccer-Soccer-Everton avoid Cup scare, Chorley beat virus-hit Derby

Evertons Abdoulaye Doucoure scored an extra-time winner as they edged Rotherham United 2-1 in an absorbing FA Cup third round tie on Saturday, while sixth-tier side Chorley beat a Derby County team weakened by their COVID-19 outbreak. After...

Queen Elizabeth and husband receive COVID vaccines -palace

Britains Queen Elizabeth and her husband Philip have received vaccinations against COVID-19, Buckingham Palace said on Saturday.The Queen and The Duke of Edinburgh have today received COVID-19 vaccinations, the palace said in a statement. T...

Swara Bhasker, Rabbi Shergil, others take part in concert to support farmers at Tikri border

Actor Swara Bhasker and a host of artistes on Saturday participated in a concert at Tikri Border here to express solidarity with the farmers protesting against the Centres farm laws.Besides Bhasker, artistes like Rabbi Shergill, Harbhajan M...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021