COVID-19: 541 cases, 10 deaths, 826 recoveries in MP

The COVID-19 tally in MadhyaPradesh increased by 541 to reach 2,47,977 on Saturday, whilethe day also saw 10 deaths and 826 people getting discharged,an official said.The toll in the state is now 3,701 and the recoverycount stands at 2,36,247, he added.Four patients died in Indore, two in Vidisha and oneeach in Bhopal, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Betul, he said.Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 149 andIndore 140.

PTI | Bhopal | Updated: 09-01-2021 20:44 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 20:44 IST
The toll in the state is now 3,701 and the recoverycount stands at 2,36,247, he added.

''Four patients died in Indore, two in Vidisha and oneeach in Bhopal, Gwalior, Shivpuri and Betul,'' he said.

''Of the new cases, Bhopal accounted for 149 andIndore 140. The number of cases in Indore rose to 56,394,including 906 deaths, while Bhopal's tally stood at 40,715with 589 fatalities. Indore now has 2421 active cases, whilethis figure for Bhopal is 1983,'' the official informed.

With 24,203 samples being examined in the last 24hours, the overall number of tests in MP went up to over 48.77lakh.

Coronavirus figures of MP are as follows: Totalcases 2,47,977, new cases 541, death toll 3,701, recovered2,36,247, active cases 8029, number of tests so far 48,77,414.

