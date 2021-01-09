COVID-19: 50 new cases recorded in Chandigarh

The COVID-19 death toll in Chandigarh rose to 327 on Saturday with one more fatality, while 50 new cases pushed the infection count to 20,251 a medical bulletin issued here said.

It said an 85-year-old man died of COVID-19. There are 228 active cases as of now, the bulletin said.

A total of 59 patients were discharged after they recovered from infection, taking the overall recoveries to 19,696, as per bulletin.

A total of 1,91,673 samples have been taken for testing so far and of them, 1,70,482 have tested negative while reports of 82 samples were awaited, the bulletin added. CHS VSD TDSTDS

