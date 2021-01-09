COVID-19: 1,014 cases, 15 deaths, 710 recoveries in C'garh

Chhattisgarh on Saturday reported1,014 COVID-19 cases and 15 deaths, taking the infection countto 2,88,570 and the toll to 3,484, a health official said.

The number of recoveries reached 2,75,812 after 97people were discharged from hospitals and 613 completed homeisolation, leaving the state with 9,274 active cases, headded.

''Raipur district accounted for 180 of the new cases,taking its total count to 54,232, including 739 deaths. Durgrecorded 118 new cases, Bilaspur 112 and Rajnandgaon 80. Ofthe 15 fatalities recorded during the day, eight took place onSaturday, six on Friday and one earlier,'' he said.

With 28,917 samples tested on Saturday, the totalnumber of tests in the state went up to 37,54,107, he added.

