Left Menu
Development News Edition

Noida: 28 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 98.56 pc

PTI | Noida | Updated: 09-01-2021 22:19 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:19 IST
Noida: 28 new COVID-19 cases, recovery rate 98.56 pc

Uttar Pradesh's Gautam Buddh Nagar recorded 28 new cases of COVID-19 that pushed the district's infection tally to 25,169 on Saturday, official data showed.

The active cases in the district came down to 271 from 277 the previous day, while its recovery rate reached 98.56 per cent, according to the data released by the UP Health Department for a 24-hour period.

On the brighter side, 54 more patients got discharged during the period with the overall recoveries reaching 24,807, the fifth highest in the state.

Gautam Buddh Nagar has a death toll of 91 with a mortality rate of 0.36 per cent. The recovery rate of patients stood at 98.56 per cent, the statistics showed.

Gautam Buddh Nagar stands 11th among districts in the state in terms of active caseload and 28th in mortality due to the pandemic, it showed.

Meanwhile, the number of active COVID-19 cases in UP came down to 11,221 from 11,535 on Friday, while the overall recoveries reached 5,72,773 and the death toll climbed to 8,481 on Saturday, the data showed.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Madhavsinh Solanki, Congressman who dominated Gujarat politics before BJP's rise

A scribe-turned-politician whowent on to become chief minister of Gujarat four times, amaster strategist whose famous KHAM formula ensured alandslide victory for the Congress in 1985 and an avidreader-- Madhavsinh Solanki was a formidable p...

Punjab CM working as 'agent' of BJP, alleges AAP leader Raghav Chadha

The newly appointed Aam Aadmi Party AAP Punjab co-in charge and Delhi MLA Raghav Chadha on Saturday accused Punjab Chief Minister Amarinder Singh of working as an agent of Bharatiya Janata Party BJP. Captain Amrinder Singh is working as an ...

Pope Francis "astonished" by assault on U.S. Capitol

Pope Francis said on Saturday he was astonished by the attack on the U.S. Capitol earlier this week by supporters of President Donald Trump, and denounced the violence as an assault on democracy.I was astonished because they are people so d...

No active fire or smoke in Nagaland's Dzukou range: DFO

No active fire or smoke was noticed in Nagalands Dzukou range but firefighters are keeping a close watch, a forest officer said on Saturday.Low-intensity smoke seen at a spot was doused by IAFhelicopters by afternoon, Kohima Divisional Fore...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021