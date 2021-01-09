Left Menu
Development News Edition

T'gana set for vaccination; I'll take first shot: Minister

PTI | Hyderabad | Updated: 09-01-2021 23:00 IST | Created: 09-01-2021 22:47 IST
T'gana set for vaccination; I'll take first shot: Minister
Stating that he would take the first shot to instil confidence among the people, Rajender said the dry runs preceding the vaccine rollout have been successfully conducted. Image Credit: ANI

Hyderabad, Jan 9 (PTI): The Telangana government is geared up for the COVID-19 vaccination programme beginning January 16, state Health Minister Eatala Rajender said on Saturday.

Stating that he would take the first shot to instil confidence among the people, Rajender said the dry runs preceding the vaccine rollout have been successfully conducted.

The vaccine would be administered at 139 centres on January 16 with two to three centres being set up in each district, an official release quoted the Minister as saying.

A total of 13,900 would be administered the vaccine in the 139 centres on the first day and 2,90,000 healthcare personnel working in the public and private sector have registered their names for the vaccine, he said.

Meanwhile, state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar, who attended a video conference with Union Cabinet SecretaryRajiv Gauba, said the workers in the Panchayat Raj Department should be given the vaccination (on priority) as they faced a high risk, according to an official release.

He wanted public representatives to also be given the vaccine as was sought by the Health Minister, the release said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

One Piece Chapter 1001 release date postponed, why Zoro holds Oden’s sword

MSCI says will delete three China telecom companies from its global indexes

Health News Roundup: Roche, Sanofi arthritis drugs reduce death rates among sickest COVID-19 patients; UK extends England entry ban to travellers from 11 African countries for COVID variant and more

UK local government pension group raises concerns over Rio, BHP Arizona mine

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Congress will form government in Uttarakhand in 2022, says state party chief

The chief of Congress in Uttarakhand Pritam Singh on Saturday alleged that Bharatiya Janata Party BJP government in the state has been a complete failure on all issues including employment and said people have decided that Congress governme...

Scotland's seafood exporters dealt new post-Brexit blow

The post-Brexit woes facing Scotlands fishing industry deepened on Saturday as its biggest logistics provider, DFDS Scotland, said it would halt exports to the European Union through one of its main services until at least Wednesday.Previou...

Farmer found dead in UP's Kaushambi

A 28-year-old farmer was found dead near a tubewell, where he had gone to sleep, in a village in Uttar Pradeshs Kaushambi district, police said on Saturday.The deceased was identified as Pramod Kumar, a resident of Singhwal village under Ka...

Visva-Bharati VC sits on dharna demanding Bengal govt give back control of key road

Visva-Bharati Vice Chancellor ProfBidyut Chakraborty held a sit-in on the premises of thecentral university on Saturday, demanding that the West Bengalgovernment return the control of a major road which links itstwo campuses.Two more dharna...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021