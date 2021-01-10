Left Menu
Development News Edition

Delhi govt finalises 89 sites to roll out COVID-19 vaccination drive: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the city government has finalised 89 sites to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the national capital from January 16. The first phase of vaccination will start from January 16, he said.Jain said 40 government hospitals and 49 private ones will have a vaccination site each.

PTI | New Delhi | Updated: 10-01-2021 17:20 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 17:20 IST
Delhi govt finalises 89 sites to roll out COVID-19 vaccination drive: Jain

Delhi Health Minister Satyendar Jain on Sunday said the city government has finalised 89 sites to roll out the COVID-19 vaccination drive in the national capital from January 16. ''The Centre has finalized around 5,000 sites across the country. As per the directions of the central government, we have finalized 89 hospitals as vaccination sites. The first phase of vaccination will start from January 16,'' he said.

Jain said 40 government hospitals and 49 private ones will have a vaccination site each. ''The first batch of vaccines will arrive by Tuesday or Wednesday. In the first phase, health care workers will be vaccinated. Thereafter, frontline workers and those aged above 50 will be given the doses,'' Jain told reporters.

Teachers will be included as frontline workers, he said. There will be one COVID-19 vaccination centre each in every hospital. Around 10 health care staff will be deployed at each centre, he said.

''We are fully prepared to roll out the vaccination programme. We will administer the vaccine as soon as the doses arrive,'' he said.

The minister said the Delhi government has already requested the Centre to provide vaccines free of cost. Jain said the city has been witnessing less than thousand cases per day for the last 15 days.

''The COVID-19 situation in Delhi has improved a lot and the situation is now under control,'' he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

ANALYSIS-Facebook and Twitter crackdown around Capitol siege is too little, too late

FACTBOX-Details of airplane and airline in Indonesia crash

Google suspends Parler from Play Store; Apple threatens to ban it

Google pulls 'Parler' from its app store after Capitol violence

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

End in sight? Israel rolls out COVID booster shots

Israels coronavirus vaccination campaign, the worlds fastest per capita, shifted to booster shots on Sunday in a bid to protect the most vulnerable citizens by next month and ease curbs on the economy.Israelis over the age of 60, those with...

NCTC appeals to PM seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre

The National Committee on Textiles and Clothing NCTChas appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi seeking removal of anti-dumping duty on viscose staple fibre and redressal of VSF spun yarn availability and price issues to prevent job losses...

Pope prays for dead in Capitol rioting, appeals for calm

Pope Francis said Sunday that he is praying for those who died in the US Capitol rioting and has appealed for calm to prevail in the United States to help safeguard that nations democratic values.During his traditional Sunday noon remarks a...

Racist abuse of Indian players mars Sydney Test; CA apologises, ICC seeks report

Indian cricketers, especially pacer Mohammed Siraj, endured racist slurs from the crowd for a second successive day in the third Test against Australia in Sydney, causing a brief halt in the fourth days play, expulsion of some spectators fr...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021