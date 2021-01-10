11 lakh from 1.2 cr database to get vaccine on priority:Guj CM

Nearly 11 lakh people engagedin COVID-19 duties, including health care and frontlinepersonnel, will be vaccinated for coronavirus on priority inGujarat, Chief Minister Vijay Rupani said on Sunday, addingthat 16,000 personnel have been trained for administering theshots.

He said the state had created a database of 1.2 crorepeople under four priority groups who will be administered thevaccine as per the Centre's guidelines.

The Central government on Saturday said India willlaunch its COVID-19 vaccination drive from January 16, withpriority to be given to nearly three crore health care andfrontline workers.

Rupani said six regional depots as well as otherinfrastructure, including cold chains, for the storage andsupply of vaccine doses have been established.

''We have completed the work to create a database (ofpriority groups) across Gujarat. Around 11 lakh people engagedin COVID-19 duties, including over four lakh health care staffand six lakh frontline personnel like police and sanitationworkers etc, will get the first benefit of the vaccine,'' theCM said in a video message.

As per a house-to-house survey for priority groups,more than 1.05 crore people over the age of 50 and 2.75 lakhpeople under 50 with comorbidities have been identified, hesaid.

''Thus, around 1.2 crore people under four prioritygroups will be administered vaccines as per the Centre'sguidelines. Cold chains and other facilities for the storageand transportation of the vaccines have been put in place andtheir auditing is complete,'' Rupani informed.

Gujarat has also received additional facilities fromthe Central government for the purpose, he added.

In his video message, Rupani asked people to not payheed to rumours related to vaccination, and attacked theopposition parties for questioning the efficacy of the vaccineand, thereby, questioning the scientists and doctors whocreated them in the country.

''Those who questioned our soldiers after the surgicalstrike, the EVMs after losing elections, and judiciary afterthe Ram Mandir judgment, are raising questions on scientistsand doctors who created these Made in India vaccines. It showsthe low-level political mentality of the opposition parties,and people will not forgive them for this,'' he said.

''I promise you as Gujarat Chief Minister that all willcertainly get vaccination as per priority arrangement. Weshould keep patience and trust,'' he said.

The CM said the COVID-19 case recovery rate in Gujaratwas above 94 per cent and a majority of beds earmarked fortreatment of the viral infection were lying unoccupied.

''We have fought well, but the fight continues, and ithas now reached its last stage. We look at 2021 with new hope.

Our long wait for the COVID-19 vaccine ends, now that thevaccine has arrived. Both the vaccines are made in India, andshow the will power of our scientists to realise the dream ofAtmanirbhar Bharat,'' he said.