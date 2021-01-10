Left Menu
COVID-19 tally of UP's Muzaffarnagar mounts to 8,286

PTI | Muzaffarnagar | Updated: 10-01-2021 20:29 IST | Created: 10-01-2021 20:27 IST
The COVID-19 tally of Uttar Pradesh's Muzaffarnagar district reached 8,286 on Sunday with 13 fresh cases, officials said.

The death toll due to the disease remained at 106.

The number of active COVID-19 cases in the district stands at 261, while the total recoveries surged to 7,981, District Magistrate Selva Kumari said.

With the 13 fresh cases, the district's caseload stands at 8,286, she said.

