Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine

Malaysia buys additional 12.2 million doses of Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccineReuters | Kuala Lumpur | Updated: 11-01-2021 10:13 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 10:09 IST
Malaysia on Monday signed a deal to buy an additional 12.2 million doses of a COVID-19 vaccine manufactured by U.S. and German drugmakers Pfizer and BioNTech, the health ministry said in a statement.
The deal brings the total amount of the Pfizer vaccines procured by Malaysia to 25 million doses, enough to cover 39% of its population, the ministry said.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day
Kazakhstan signs preliminary agreement with Pfizer for COVID-19 vaccine -Ifax
Pfizer delayed delivery of new batch of vaccine to Spain by one day, minister says
Pfizer to complete supply of COVID-19 vaccines to EU by September
EU says Pfizer to complete supply of first 200 mln COVID shots to Europe by Sept