UK will have offered 15 million COVID shots by mid-February, minister says

Britain will have offered COVID-19 vaccines to those in the top four priority categories - about 15 million people - by the middle of next month, the British minister responsible for vaccination programme said on Monday.

"The vaccinations are really beginning to ramp up, 200,000 a day, we've done an incredible job this past week," minister Nadhim Zahawi told Sky News, saying they would offer shots to those in the highest risk levels, the eldest and frontline health workers, by the middle of February.

"So the top four categories actually for the UK is 15 million people, in England, it's about 12 million people, so we would have offered a vaccination to all those people to make sure that we can protect them."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)