Left Menu
Development News Edition

South Korea to vaccine its 52M people for free

Earlier Monday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time for its daily tally to come below 500 in 41 days.

PTI | Seoul | Updated: 11-01-2021 13:47 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:15 IST
South Korea to vaccine its 52M people for free
Representative Image Image Credit: ANI

South Korea's president says it'll offer COVID-19 vaccinations to all its people free of charge in phases.

President Moon Jae-in made the comments in his New Year's address on Monday. He has maintained an earlier government announcement that the inoculation will start from February.

South Korean officials have said they'll have vaccines for 56 million people, an amount seemingly enough for the country's 52 million people.

Who will get vaccinated first has not yet been decided but is likely to be people at long-term care centers and nurses and doctors.

After weeks of a resurgence, South Korea's virus caseload has gradually slowed amid tough distancing rules that include a ban on social gatherings of five or more people. Earlier Monday, South Korea reported 451 new virus cases, the first time for its daily tally to come below 500 in 41 days. The country's total stands at 69,114 with 1,140 deaths.

Moon says that "the end of a dark tunnel is finally coming in sight." He says the government will make best efforts to further curb the ongoing outbreak.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

COVID-19 ICU patients at risk of acute brain dysfunction, says study

BRIEF-Amazon Is Booting Parler Off Of Its Web Hosting Service - BuzzFeed News

Bone fracture risk increases due to decline of critical enzymatic processes

Scarce doses and empty vaccination centres: Germany's vaccine rollout headache

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Videos

Latest News

Euro zone bond yields dip, market torn between COVID-19 caution and reflation

Euro zone bond yields dipped on Monday, with German borrowing costs off last weeks five-week highs, on expectations that monetary stimulus will remain in place for some time as the bloc confronts a new variant of the coronavirus. Borrowing ...

REUTERS NEXT-Businesses in Hong Kong want law and order - Commerce Sec

International businesses in Hong Kong see law and order as key for investing, a city government official said on Monday, in response to concern about the impact of a sweeping national security law on the business environment. Secretary for ...

FOREX-Euro slips to two-week lows as U.S. yields rise

The dollar gained broadly on Monday as widening U.S. Treasury yields and expectations of more fiscal stimulus lifted the greenback against its rivals, with the euro falling to a two-week low. President-elect Joe Biden, who takes office on J...

UK ramps up COVID vaccinations as it faces 'worst weeks' of pandemic

Britain is ramping up its mass rollout of COVID-19 vaccinations as its top medical officer said the next few weeks of the pandemic will be the worst yet, with deaths and cases hitting record highs, putting the health service under huge pres...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021