Russia reports 23,315 new COVID-19 cases and 436 deaths on Monday

Russia reports 23,315 new COVID-19 cases and 436 deaths on MondayReuters | Moscow | Updated: 11-01-2021 14:03 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 13:49 IST
Russia reported 23,315 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 4,646 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,425,269 since the pandemic began.
Authorities also confirmed 436 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 62,273.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)