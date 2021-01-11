Russia reports 23,315 new COVID-19 cases and 436 deaths on Monday

Russia reported 23,315 new COVID-19 cases on Monday, including 4,646 in Moscow, taking the national tally - the world's fourth highest - to 3,425,269 since the pandemic began.

Authorities also confirmed 436 COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, pushing the official death toll to 62,273.

