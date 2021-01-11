Left Menu
30 crore people to be vaccinated against COVID-19 in next few months: PM Modi

Ahead of the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country starting from January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has worked in an exemplary manner to showcase federalism in the fight against the pandemic and proper dialogue between Centre and states played a major role in it.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi while interacting the with Chief Minister of all states ahead of the first phase of vaccination drive. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI

Ahead of the first phase of COVID-19 vaccination drive in the country starting from January 16, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said India has worked in an exemplary manner to showcase federalism in the fight against the pandemic and proper dialogue between Centre and states played a major role in it. Speaking at an interaction with chief ministers on vaccination rollout, the Prime Minister said 30 crore people will be vaccinated against COVID-19 in the next few months.

He said quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity and, as a result, COVID-19 has not spread in India on the scale on which it spread in some other parts of the world. "The proper dialogue between Centre and States has played a major role in combating COVID-19. In the fight against the COVID-19, we have worked in an exemplary manner to showcase federalism. I'm satisfied that we worked together by standing united in COVID crisis, quick decisions were taken with full sensitivity," the Prime Minister said.

He said India will start the world's largest vaccination programme from January 16 and two Made in India vaccines have been given emergency use approval. "We aim to vaccinate 30 crore people in the next few months. Around 3 crore healthcare workers and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of vaccination. In the second phase, those above 50 years and those under 50 years with co-morbid conditions will be vaccinated," the Prime Minister said. (ANI)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

