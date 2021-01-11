UK lawmakers asked to wear masks inside parliament debating chamber

British lawmakers were asked to wear face masks inside the House of Commons debating chamber on Monday, underlining the extensive measures being taken to try to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. Britain is facing its worst weeks of the pandemic so far, with new cases and deaths exceeding previous records and hospitals under extreme pressure, even as a vaccine against the virus is being rolled out to millions of citizens.

"Wherever possible, please try and wear a mask all the time, except obviously while speaking," Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said at the start of the day's debate. Several lawmakers immediately donned a protective mask, and soon most participating in person were seen wearing one.

Previously, debates had been carried out without requiring masks to be worn, although the capacity of the debating chamber has been drastically reduced to comply with social distancing rules, and many lawmakers participate via video link.

