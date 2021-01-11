Left Menu
UK lawmakers asked to wear masks inside parliament debating chamber

British lawmakers were asked to wear face masks inside the House of Commons debating chamber on Monday, underlining the extensive measures being taken to try to tackle a surge in COVID-19 cases across the country.

Reuters | London | Updated: 11-01-2021 21:00 IST | Created: 11-01-2021 20:58 IST
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Britain is facing its worst weeks of the pandemic so far, with new cases and deaths exceeding previous records and hospitals under extreme pressure, even as a vaccine against the virus is being rolled out to millions of citizens.

"Wherever possible, please try and wear a mask all the time, except obviously while speaking," Speaker Lindsay Hoyle said at the start of the day's debate. Several lawmakers immediately donned a protective mask, and soon most participating in person were seen wearing one.

Previously, debates had been carried out without requiring masks to be worn, although the capacity of the debating chamber has been drastically reduced to comply with social distancing rules, and many lawmakers participate via video link.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Future of Urban Planning: Artificial Intelligence guiding the way

Advances in emerging technologies like Artificial Intelligence and Machine Learning can help us understand our cities better and derive useful insights from real-time data collected through automated models....

Putin hosts first post-war talks between Azerbaijan, Armenia leaders

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday brought together the leaders of Armenia and Azerbaijan for the first time since a war last year over the Nagorno-Karabakh region, in an effort to resolve problems that risk undermining the deal tha...

AAP MLA Somnath Bharti arrested in UP, ink thrown at him

Aam Aadmi Party AAP MLA Somnath Bharti was on Monday arrested over his alleged remarks on hospitals and government in Uttar Pradesh. He was later sent to judicial custody by a court in Sultanpur. Ink was also thrown at the AAP leader by a ...

Politicians shouldn't jump queue to take COVID vaccine, says PM Modi

Ahead of the COVID vaccination campaign set to begin from 16th January, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, at a meeting with state Chief Ministers on Monday emphasised that politicians should not jump the queue to take the vaccine rather they sh...

Pro-monarchy supporters clash with security forces in Nepal

Hundreds of pro-monarchy protesters on Monday clashed with the security forces during a march toward central administrative secretariat Singha Durbar in Kathmandu to pay tribute to Nepals late king Prithvi Narayan Shah on his 299th birth an...
