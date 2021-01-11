Surat sees 129 COVID-19 cases, 122 recoveries, 1 death

Surat on Monday saw 129 COVID-19cases, one death and 122 recoveries, an official said.

The district's caseload is 50,633 and the toll stoodat 1,144, he added.

''Surat city accounted for 102 of the new cases and 108of the recoveries. It now has a recovery rate of 96.24 as36,623 people have been discharged so far,'' the official said.

''As of now, in the city, 7,552 people are quarantinedand 195 hospitalised, including 64 in civil and SMIMER whichhave bed occupancy rates of 1.9 per cent and 2.7 per cent.

Athwa leads with 7,350 cases followed by Katargam with 6,130and Udhna has the lowest at 3,396,'' he added.

In rural Surat, Kamrej taluka has reported the highestnumber of cases so far at 2,602, followed by Choryasi with2,462, officials said.

